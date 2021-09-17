Analysts Anticipate First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.46. First Midwest Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $190.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FMBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

FMBI stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,170,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,032. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

