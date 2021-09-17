Analysts Anticipate First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. First Midwest Bancorp posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

FMBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 4,302.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,357,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after buying an additional 1,326,928 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 46.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,858,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,550,000 after buying an additional 1,216,204 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 9.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,114,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,564,000 after purchasing an additional 892,690 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,026,000 after purchasing an additional 837,908 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,609,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,917,000 after buying an additional 710,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

FMBI stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,170,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,032. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

