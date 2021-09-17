Analysts Anticipate Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.32. Heartland Express posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Express by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,134,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,340,000 after acquiring an additional 94,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,620,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,547,000 after purchasing an additional 56,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 0.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTLD traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,328. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $20.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Heartland Express announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 20th that allows the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.