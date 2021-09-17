Analysts Anticipate Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Idera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03).

IDRA remained flat at $$1.02 during trading hours on Friday. 385,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,004. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $53.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.82. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $6.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 20,028 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 30,999 shares in the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

