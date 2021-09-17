Analysts Anticipate RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.34. RingCentral reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.85.

RNG traded up $8.20 on Friday, reaching $232.81. 2,499,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of -157.30 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.66. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $212.66 and a twelve month high of $449.00.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,679,257.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.06, for a total value of $5,032,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,425 shares of company stock worth $23,842,798 in the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 317.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

