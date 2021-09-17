Analysts Anticipate Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will report $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 30.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UBA shares. TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $784.29 million, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 252,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 27,208 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

