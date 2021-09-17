Analysts Expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $447.07 Million

Equities analysts expect that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will report sales of $447.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Angi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $454.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $441.07 million. Angi posted sales of $389.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

ANGI opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -156.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,566.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Angi in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Angi in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

