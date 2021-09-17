Analysts Expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $167.12 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will post $167.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $167.00 million. Calix posted sales of $150.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full year sales of $653.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $633.60 million to $660.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $726.87 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $729.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Calix.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $168.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Calix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 30.06%.

CALX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

NYSE:CALX opened at $48.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. Calix has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

In other Calix news, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $14,287,469.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $908,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,290 shares of company stock worth $16,575,701. 16.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Calix by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in Calix by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 19,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 6.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Calix by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calix (CALX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.