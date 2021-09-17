Analysts Expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.09 Million

Equities analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will post $24.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. CatchMark Timber Trust reported sales of $24.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $105.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $108.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $107.13 million, with estimates ranging from $103.68 million to $110.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%.

CTT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. lifted their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

NYSE:CTT opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $565.76 million, a P/E ratio of -95.91 and a beta of 1.41. CatchMark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $12.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 51.0% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 114,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 38,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after acquiring an additional 183,086 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 65.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

