Analysts Expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to post sales of $165.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.00 million and the lowest is $165.30 million. Cloudflare reported sales of $114.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year sales of $632.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $630.99 million to $634.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $844.21 million, with estimates ranging from $800.90 million to $870.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total transaction of $5,412,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $2,546,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,931,560.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 857,790 shares of company stock valued at $97,858,589 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 54.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 94.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare stock opened at $133.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.64 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. Cloudflare has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $133.95.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

