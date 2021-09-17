Analysts Expect EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.94) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover EyeGate Pharmaceuticals.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07.

EYEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other EyeGate Pharmaceuticals news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 193.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 84,227 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,101 shares during the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EYEG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,746,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,265. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.10. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75.

About EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

