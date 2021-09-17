Analysts Expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $570,000.00

Equities analysts expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to report $570,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. Heat Biologics reported sales of $850,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year sales of $2.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $2.94 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 1,198.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Heat Biologics in the first quarter worth $259,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Heat Biologics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Heat Biologics by 79.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heat Biologics by 42.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 57,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 40.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 138,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heat Biologics stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.90. Heat Biologics has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $17.00.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

