Analysts Expect Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Idera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDRA. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $44,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDRA remained flat at $$1.02 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 385,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,004. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

