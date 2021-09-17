Analysts Expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.16. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 113.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

PEB stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.69. 28,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,365. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.74%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.