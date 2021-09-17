Analysts Expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.16. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 113.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

PEB stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.69. 28,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,365. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.74%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

