Analysts Expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.27). Pegasystems posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $325.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.70 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEGA shares. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.20.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $146,543.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $90,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 0.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 4.6% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 11.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEGA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 824.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $109.06 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.01 and its 200-day moving average is $127.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.76%.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

