Analysts Expect Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc alerts:

PECO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company Inc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Shares of PECO traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $29.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,120. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.90. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $31.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips Edison & Company Inc (PECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.