Analysts Expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will report $2.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group posted sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year sales of $9.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.58 billion to $10.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.07 billion to $9.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

PEG stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,580 shares of company stock valued at $673,651. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,182,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,890,000 after purchasing an additional 128,859 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,010,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,116,000 after buying an additional 81,418 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

