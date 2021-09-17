Analysts Expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will announce $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.57. Regions Financial reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 26,664 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 295,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 38,266 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 13,314,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,022,465. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

