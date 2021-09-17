Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 17th (ACB, AEE, AEP, AGTI, APPN, ATO, AZN, BIGC, CERT, CMS)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, September 17th:

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from C$12.00 to C$8.30. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $90.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $22.50 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $90.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $123.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £100 ($130.65) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $66.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $41.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $320.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $80.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $156.00 to $180.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its target price increased by Pivotal Research from $60.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $95.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $85.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €15.00 ($17.65) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $185.00 to $200.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $425.00 to $440.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $397.00 to $380.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €187.00 ($220.00) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $23.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $7.00 to $9.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $425.00 to $450.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €103.00 ($121.18) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $80.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $118.00 to $150.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $170.00 to $185.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $505.00 to $590.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €297.00 ($349.41) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $91.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $183.00 to $172.00. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €75.00 ($88.24) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $330.00 to $345.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $667.00 to $784.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $260.00 to $275.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $125.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $84.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $70.00 to $103.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $255.00 to $335.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $102.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

S&T (ETR:SANT) was given a €29.00 ($34.12) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €148.00 ($174.12) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) was given a CHF 79 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $19.00 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from $45.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $256.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $205.00 to $327.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) was given a €28.00 ($32.94) price target by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

