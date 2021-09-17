Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 17th (ADBE, CNI, CSX, DOMA, HOM.U, KLIC, LOMA, LVS, MSFT, NGD)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, September 17th:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $695.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $640.00.

Get Adobe Inc alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Doma (NYSE:DOMA). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Scotiabank currently has C$18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$17.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $349.00 target price on the stock.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark.

New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $349.00 target price on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $225.00.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Zix Corporation is the leading provider of hosted email encryption and e-prescribing services. ZixCorp’s hosted Email Encryption Service provides an easy and cost-effective way to ensure customer privacy and regulatory compliance for corporate email. Its PocketScript e-prescribing service reduces costs and improves patient care by automating the prescription process between payors, doctors, and pharmacies. “

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.