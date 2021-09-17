Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 17th (AMGN, AXS, AZN, CNR, DVAX, EDDRF, ELUXY, ESYJY, HNNMY, ICE)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, September 17th:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Get Amgen Inc alerts:

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $49.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “AXIS Capital continues to build on its Specialty Insurance, Reinsurance plus Accident and Health to pave the way for long-term growth. Focus on deploying resources prudently while enhancing efficiencies at the same time, improving its portfolio mix and underwriting profitability apart from fortifying the casualty and professional lines in insurance segment bode well. Repositioning of the portfolio, carried out over the past three years, will continue to drive results. The company effectively deploys capital to boost shareholder value. However, exposure to catastrophe loss has been denting underwriting results and affecting combined ratio. Stiff competition in reinsurance industry and high cost due to higher net losses and loss expenses can put a strain on margin. Shares have underperformed its industry in a year.”

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $168.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $139.00.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $126.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intercontinental Exchange’s top line was driven by its compelling product and service portfolio, broad range of risk management services, strength in global data services. Continued strength in its energy franchise, improving recurring market data revenues are likely to keep growth on track. Strategic buyouts help it achieve cost synergies that are in sync with its aim of generating long-term value for shareholders. It is well-poised for growth on the back of accelerated digitization taking place in the US residential mortgage industry. Solid balance sheet helps in effective capital deployment. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, its expenses are likely to remain high in the near term. Foreign currency fluctuations, stricter regulations raise concerns. High interest expenses and high leverage poses risk.”

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.