Analysts’ Upgrades for September, 17th (ACCD, AMKBY, DTE, EVRZF, GLNCY, HSBC, IHG, MCW, PATH, REPYY)

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $54.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $127.00 target price on the stock.

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $71.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $700.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $600.00.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust invests primarily in retail and office purposes. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust is based in Singapore. “

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It has developed a technology platform that is designed to offer a rapid, sensitive and simple alternative to existing diagnostic methodologies. The Company uses its T2 Magnetic Resonance platform, or T2MR, that enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets. It operates primarily in the United States. T2 Biosystems, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $98.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Viveve Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets. The Company’s lead product, RenalGuard (R), is designed to remove contrast dyes that are known to be toxic to the kidneys. Viveve Medical Inc., formerly known as PLC Systems Inc., is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts. “

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $83.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $66.00.

