Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for XPO Logistics (XPO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) in the last few weeks:

9/16/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $171.00 to $113.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/7/2021 – XPO Logistics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

9/3/2021 – XPO Logistics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

9/1/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/27/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $185.00 to $105.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $185.00 to $105.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – XPO Logistics is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $183.00 to $108.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $177.00 to $108.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $169.00 to $106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $114.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $160.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – XPO Logistics was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $176.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/2/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $176.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.78. 13,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,696. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,249,915,000 after buying an additional 1,184,027 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,177,000 after buying an additional 774,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,156,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,508,000 after buying an additional 80,971 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,827,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,630,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

