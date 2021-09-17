Analyzing Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Ideanomics alerts:

15.2% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ideanomics and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -79.71% -19.57% -15.12% Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A -31.94% -8.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ideanomics and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $26.76 million 39.20 -$98.22 million ($0.43) -5.09 Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A

Electric Last Mile Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ideanomics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ideanomics and Electric Last Mile Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 6 0 3.00

Ideanomics currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 219.63%. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.05%. Given Ideanomics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Summary

Ideanomics beats Electric Last Mile Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.