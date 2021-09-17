Analyzing MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) and MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Shopify alerts:

This table compares Shopify and MongoDB’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify $2.93 billion 62.86 $319.51 million $2.37 622.77 MongoDB $590.38 million 57.13 -$266.94 million ($3.52) -144.79

Shopify has higher revenue and earnings than MongoDB. MongoDB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shopify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Shopify and MongoDB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify 0 10 19 0 2.66 MongoDB 0 3 12 0 2.80

Shopify currently has a consensus price target of $1,646.41, indicating a potential upside of 11.55%. MongoDB has a consensus price target of $449.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.90%. Given Shopify’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Shopify is more favorable than MongoDB.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.1% of Shopify shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of MongoDB shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of MongoDB shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Shopify and MongoDB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify 63.65% 7.15% 5.99% MongoDB -41.24% -239.38% -15.73%

Risk and Volatility

Shopify has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MongoDB has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shopify beats MongoDB on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc. operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting. It focuses on merchant and subscription solutions. The company was founded by Tobias Albin Lütke, Daniel Weinand, and Scott Lake on September 28, 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc. engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A. Merriman, Kevin P. Ryan and Geir Magnusson Jr. in November 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.