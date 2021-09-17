Analyzing Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) and Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) and Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

Templeton Dragon Fund has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hercules Capital has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Templeton Dragon Fund and Hercules Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Templeton Dragon Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hercules Capital $287.26 million 6.79 $227.26 million $1.39 12.12

Hercules Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Templeton Dragon Fund.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.7% of Templeton Dragon Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Hercules Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Hercules Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Templeton Dragon Fund and Hercules Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Templeton Dragon Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Hercules Capital 0 0 4 0 3.00

Hercules Capital has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 2.43%. Given Hercules Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hercules Capital is more favorable than Templeton Dragon Fund.

Dividends

Templeton Dragon Fund pays an annual dividend of $5.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 30.8%. Hercules Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Hercules Capital pays out 92.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hercules Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Templeton Dragon Fund and Hercules Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Templeton Dragon Fund N/A N/A N/A Hercules Capital 120.11% 11.87% 5.92%

Summary

Hercules Capital beats Templeton Dragon Fund on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc. The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental analysis focusing on factors like growth prospects, competitive positions in export markets, technologies, research and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, returns on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio. It is actively managed. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. was formed on September 20, 1994 and is domiciled in the United States.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives. Recognized as the industry leader, Hercules understands the flexibility these types of companies need and has the experience to work closely with them, even through challenging times, to help them reach critical milestones. Hercules’ deep sector expertise, geographic presence and its strong capital base have made Hercules the lender of choice for more than 480 innovative companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.