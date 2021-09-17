Analyzing TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) & Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) and TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, TNR Technical has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and TNR Technical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises $220,000.00 3,191.34 -$68.75 million ($7.31) -1.79 TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TNR Technical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and TNR Technical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises N/A -97.39% -82.55% TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and TNR Technical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 0 5 0 3.00 TNR Technical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 108.81%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than TNR Technical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.5% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of TNR Technical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises beats TNR Technical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

About TNR Technical

TNR Technical, Inc. engages in the design, assemble, and market of batteries and multi-cell battery packs to a variety of industrial, commercial, and retail markets. It includes alkaline cells, lithium cells, lithium coin cells, silver oxide and sealed lead acid batteries, and battery chargers. The company was founded on October 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Sanford, FL.

