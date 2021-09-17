Anchor Market Capitalization Reaches $10.04 Million (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, Anchor has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $10.04 million and approximately $13,355.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001665 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00058523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.75 or 0.00124975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00013292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00045140 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

