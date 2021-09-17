Anchor Protocol Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $415.94 million and $18.86 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.61 or 0.00007602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014877 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008644 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000192 BTC.

DAOventures (DVD) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,123,807 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

