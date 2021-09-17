Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.21.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

NLY stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 30,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

