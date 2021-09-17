ANON (ANON) Achieves Market Cap of $46,992.70

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One ANON coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. ANON has a market capitalization of $46,992.70 and $42.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ANON has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00070308 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00058586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00118985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00179501 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

