Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Chairman Sells $949,499.00 in Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 16,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $949,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ATEX traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.25. 344,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,467. Anterix Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $64.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 6,051.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,091 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 74,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

