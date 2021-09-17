Anyswap Price Up 4.1% This Week (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.19 or 0.00011000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $96.79 million and $21.13 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00071375 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00118850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.84 or 0.00179721 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.06 or 0.07164235 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,098.46 or 0.99768888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.90 or 0.00828049 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

