ApeSwap Finance One Day Volume Reaches $5.92 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $3.18 or 0.00006695 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $179.16 million and $5.92 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00070151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.97 or 0.00180878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00118170 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,416.74 or 0.07188763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,416.18 or 0.99762763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.07 or 0.00829120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 56,705,619 coins and its circulating supply is 56,299,799 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

