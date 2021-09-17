API3 Trading Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One API3 coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.62 or 0.00009836 BTC on popular exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $166.46 million and approximately $15.41 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, API3 has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00058523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.75 or 0.00124975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00013292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00045140 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . The official website for API3 is api3.org

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

