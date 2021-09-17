APN Industria REIT (ASX:ADI) Announces $0.04 Interim Dividend

APN Industria REIT (ASX:ADI) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.57.

APN Industria REIT Company Profile

APN Industria REIT (Â’Industria) (ASX code: ADI) is a listed Australian real estate investment trust which owns interests in office and industrial properties that provide functional and affordable workspaces for business. Industria's $824 million portfolio of 32 properties located across the major Australian cities provides sustainable income and capital growth prospects for security holders over the long term.

