APN Industria REIT (ASX:ADI) Announces $0.04 Interim Dividend

APN Industria REIT (ASX:ADI) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.57.
APN Industria REIT Company Profile
