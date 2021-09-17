Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.76 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will report $71.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.30 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance posted sales of $68.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full-year sales of $290.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $283.00 million to $298.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $294.50 million, with estimates ranging from $279.20 million to $309.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 81.46, a current ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.