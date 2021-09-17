Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.61 and last traded at $26.66. 11,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 276% from the average session volume of 3,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.74.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.