AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Sells $584,000.00 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vasily Shikin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AppLovin alerts:

On Tuesday, September 14th, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $1,250,370.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $1,175,295.00.

NYSE:APP traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.75. 1,636,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $90.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.85.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $8,122,155,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $217,002,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $195,005,000. Marcho Partners LLP bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $178,845,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $154,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

APP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AppLovin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.15.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.