AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Sells $584,000.00 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Vasily Shikin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 14th, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $1,250,370.00.
- On Tuesday, August 31st, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $1,175,295.00.
NYSE:APP traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.75. 1,636,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $90.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.85.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $8,122,155,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $217,002,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $195,005,000. Marcho Partners LLP bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $178,845,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $154,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.
APP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AppLovin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.15.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
