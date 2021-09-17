Apria (NYSE:APR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.86

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.86 and last traded at $38.83, with a volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.98.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Get Apria alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. On average, analysts forecast that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Debra L. Morris sold 53,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $1,925,726.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel J. Starck sold 25,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $934,088.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,937,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,990 shares of company stock worth $3,070,977.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Apria (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.