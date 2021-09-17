APYSwap (APYS) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000342 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, APYSwap has traded up 23.9% against the dollar. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and $347,901.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00069702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.63 or 0.00181308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00119268 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.14 or 0.07143880 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,096.54 or 0.99714956 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.70 or 0.00822976 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

