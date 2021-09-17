Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Short Interest Down 50.4% in August

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the August 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:APSI opened at $0.20 on Friday. Aqua Power Systems has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems, Inc develops solar energy collection farms on commercial and industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted and underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the U.S. It also leases space on the roofs or warehouses, installs photovoltaic systems, and sells the energy to energy utility companies.

