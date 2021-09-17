Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Holdings Trimmed by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,534 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Aramark worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Aramark during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the first quarter valued at $191,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 11.0% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the second quarter valued at $234,000.

ARMK opened at $32.72 on Friday. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 1.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is -258.82%.

ARMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.22.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

