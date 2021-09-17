Arcblock Hits Market Capitalization of $17.83 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last week, Arcblock has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $17.83 million and $5.30 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00058938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.88 or 0.00133519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00046480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

