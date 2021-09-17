Arcblock Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular exchanges. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $17.56 million and $7.08 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00059689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00135103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.73 or 0.00765582 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock (ABT) is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.