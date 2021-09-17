Arcblock Trading 1.8% Higher This Week (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $17.83 million and $5.30 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00058938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.88 or 0.00133519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00046480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

About Arcblock

ABT is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

