Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $20,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 260.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

ADM opened at $63.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

