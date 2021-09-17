Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Million

Analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will announce sales of $1.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $720,000.00. Arcimoto reported sales of $680,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year sales of $6.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 million to $9.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 698.71% and a negative return on equity of 42.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FUV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Arcimoto in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcimoto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ FUV opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $433.37 million, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29. Arcimoto has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $36.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 1,980.0% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

