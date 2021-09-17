Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Short Interest Update

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,920,000 shares, a growth of 80.5% from the August 15th total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 697,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.7 days. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AMBP stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,790,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,575. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $12.43.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

