ArdCoin Price Tops $0.0532 on Top Exchanges (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 17th. One ArdCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0532 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ArdCoin has a total market cap of $14.77 million and $57,097.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ArdCoin

ArdCoin (ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

